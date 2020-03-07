Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Luke Doncic added 21 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Memphis Grizzlies 121-96. Porzingis has five straight games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Mavericks moved 14 games over .500 for the first time this season and remained a half-game behind sixth-place Oklahoma City in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are eighth in the West and fell below .500. Memphis was led by Josh Jackson, who scored 16 points off the bench.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers to break Kentucky's single-season record and finished with 24 points to help the No. 16 Wildcats beat Tennessee 86-65 in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. Kentucky never trailed and used a 15-3 run to make it 32-18 midway through the second quarter. The sixth-seeded Lady Vols trailed by double figures the rest of the way. The No. 3 seed Wildcats play second-seeded and ninth-ranked Mississippi State in the semifinals. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 24 points.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 23 points and fourth-ranked Louisville dominated the second quarter to beat Syracuse 71-46 in Friday’s quarterfinals at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Jazmine Jones added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Cardinals. Louisville blew the game open by allowing one field goal in the second quarter while dominating the glass. The Cardinals avenged their last loss, which came about a month ago at Syracuse. Kiara Lewis scored 18 points for the eighth-seeded Orange, who shot just 27% for the game. Louisville made 12 3-pointers and finished with a 53-31 rebounding advantage.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 24 points and KJ Williams had a double-double and Murray State beat Austin Peay 73-61 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Racers play conference top-seed Belmont on Saturday for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Murray State entered the tournament as the second seed. Terry Taylor led Austin Peay with 27 points and 14 rebounds and Jordyn Adams scored 13. After Taylor hit a 3-pointer to give the Governors a 44-43 lead with 12:49 remaining, Carter hit a jump shot and Brown sank three free throws and Murray State gradually begin to distance itself.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Adam Kunkel scored 15 points and Grayson Murphy scored 10 and Belmont beat Eastern Kentucky 60-50 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Bruins play Murray State on Saturday for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Four Belmont starters scored early, and Michael Bankert's two free throws with 9:16 left before intermission gave the top-seeded Bruins a 20-9 lead. Russhard Cruickshank's three-point play brought the fourth-seeded Colonels with 22-16. Belmont went to the break up 30-21 and were never threatened in the second half. Cruickshank scored 15 and Jomaru Brown 12.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 6 Kentucky has clinched the regular season title and the tournament’s No. 1 seed, while No. 17 Auburn and LSU have also secured double byes with seeding to be determined for next week’s tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. One seeding remains up for grabs, and Florida can claim it by beating visiting Kentucky in a nationally televised rematch in Gainesville. The Gators are tied for second with Auburn and LSU and can earn the No. 2 seed with the tiebreaker in hand over both schools. Meanwhile, top-ranked South Carolina begins pursuit of its fifth women's SEC Tournament title in seven seasons.