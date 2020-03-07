Foster parents needed to fill shortage in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An estimated 6,500 children in Alabama are in need of foster care. Yet only about 1,700 foster homes are available. There are organizations that help pair children with foster families. Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, or SAFY, is one of those organizations.
SAFY specializes in matching therapeutic children, or children who might have extra needs in their foster home, with foster families. You can find out more about SAFY of Alabama by emailing Whitney Davis, foster parent recruiter, at davisw@safy.org. SAFY of Alabama is located at 4900 University Square, Suite 30, in Huntsville.
