Southern Miss, Middle Tenn. meet in conference play

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Golden Eagles are led by Tyler Stevenson and LaDavius Draine. Stevenson is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while Draine is putting up 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Blue Raiders have been led by seniors C.J. Jones and Antonio Green, who have combined to score 28.2 points per outing.