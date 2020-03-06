Sick raccoon sightings reported in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Reports of sick raccoon sightings are just slightly up right now, but area officials say you shouldn’t be concerned.
Officials with Decatur Animal Services say the number of cases they’ve seen recently is more than they normally see, but it’s not a cause for alarm.
Some of the sightings involve raccoons that have distemper. It’s viral disease that can be contagious and deadly. An animal will have a fever within the first six days of getting distemper.
Other symptoms of distemper include lethargy, coughing, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Animal control officials in Limestone County also say they’ve seen a few calls in the past few months with raccoons that had distemper.
Animal experts say raccoons are likely to be scared and could attack to defend themselves. That’s why they encourage you to call Decatur Animal Services at 256-350-4613 if you need help catching a raccoon.
