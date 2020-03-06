Nice through the weekend, wet weather next week

A beautiful day today will make way for a beautiful weekend. A lot of sunshine can be seen across the Tennessee Valley today. The wind is breezy, flowing in from the north around 10-20 mph, gusting around 25 mph. Afternoon highs will be around the mid 50s. Tonight will be cold and clear. Lows are expected to fall into the upper 20s, low 30s.
The weekend will have cold mornings and mild afternoons. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s, possibly low 60s in some spots. The wind direction will shift Sunday, bringing in warmer and more humid air from the south. Sunday will include a mix of sun and clouds with nice afternoon temperatures around the mid to upper 60s.
Next week brings the return of rain. Showers will be on and off through the week. A few rumbles of thunder could be heard toward the middle of the week. Highs will be on the warm side, upper 60s and low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.