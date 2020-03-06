Madison man gets 10 years for enticing Missouri teen via phone app

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFF) - A Madison man was sentenced in federal court this week for enticing a 16-year-old victim in Kansas City, Missouri into engaging in illegal sexual activity.
James Reece Vance, 46, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Vance to 15 years of supervised release following his incarceration.
Vance will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.
Vance pleaded guilty on Oct. 16, 2019. Prosecutors say he met the victim through the Game of War app on her cellphone. They also communicated through email and by phone. Prosecutors say the two met on two separate occasions when Vance drove from Alabama to Kansas City in April 2017.
Vance reportedly gave her a diamond ring and promised to marry her when she turned 18.
The victim’s father discovered the emails and reported it to law enforcement.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
