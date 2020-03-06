Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI
House Homeland Security chairman Thompson endorses Biden
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's only Democratic congressman is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president. U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson announced his endorsement Thursday, days ahead of the Tuesday primary. Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and the only African American member of Mississippi's congressional delegation. Jackson's Democratic mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, announced last week that he is endorsing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary. Lumumba did so after attending a “people's caucus” won by Sanders. The Vermont senator canceled a Friday trip to Mississippi. Biden is scheduled to be in Jackson on Sunday.
CYBERSECURITY-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi attorney general to lead cybersecurity panel
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says she will work to strengthen the security of computers and other electronic devices used by state government employees. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he is appointing Fitch to lead a cybersecurity task force. Fitch said that systems are threatened not only by other countries but also by “dangerous pranksters.”
MISSISSIPPI-HUMAN SERVICES
New Mississippi welfare director says he aims for integrity
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has chosen a new director for the state Department of Human Services. Bob Anderson is a former assistant federal prosecutor and currently works for the state attorney general's office, investigating Medicaid fraud. A former Human Services director, John Davis, was one of six people indicted in February in an embezzlement scheme involving welfare money. Anderson said he will be a good steward of public money. He also said he understands what it's like to be on welfare. He said his own mother received aid for 18 months while he and his siblings were young.
FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT
Coroner: Woman killed in forklift accident at lumber mill
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rains may have contributed to the death of a woman in Mississippi who was hit by a forklift at a lumber mill. The Noxubee County Coroner told news outlets that 45-year-old Toya Smith died Wednesday morning at Shuqualak Lumber Company. The coroner says the driver of the forklift didn't see Smith because of heavy rains. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The state crime lab is expected to perform an autopsy. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
PRISON DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
At least 24th Mississippi inmate dies since late December
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One Mississippi inmate has died at a Jackson hospital and another has died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Autopsies will be done. At least 24 Mississippi inmates have died since late December. The state prison system is under investigation by the Justice Department. The state Department of Corrections says 62-year-old Grayland Cox died in a hospital Tuesday and “no foul play is suspected." He had been in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on a six-year sentence for a conviction of selling cocaine. A coroner says the inmate who died Wednesday at Parchman had a terminal illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI COMMITTEE
Mississippi governor appoints coronavirus prep committee
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top public health official will lead a committee to prepare the state for coronavirus. Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday appointed a preparedness and planning committee. It will be led by Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a physician who leads the state Department of Health. Dobbs says there are no coronavirus cases in Mississippi as of Wednesday. Several people have been tested, but those tests were negative. Dobbs says Mississippi has been working on a pandemic flu preparation plan for more than a decade. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and other state government groups will be part of the preparation committee.