2 JSU students exposed to Coronavirus patient

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The acting president of Jacksonville State University confirms two JSU students have come into contact with someone in Georgia diagnosed with COVID-19 or the coronavirus.
In a letter to students and staff Dr. Don Killingsworth, Jr. said the possible contact occurred six days ago, out-of-state, and the JSU students have no symptoms.
Although the students did attend classes after the exposure, they are not currently on campus.
Dr. Don Killingsworth, Jr. said school leaders are working proactively with the Alabama Department of Public Health to protect the campus and community and taking necessary precautions.
Right now there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Alabama nor on JSU’s campus.
