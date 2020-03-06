Hunter Stephenson Rescue Center expanding, able to care for more animals

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunter Stephenson Rescue Center in Madison County is expanding.
The center announced on Facebook the addition of the new Paul’s Puppy Rescue Center, built on their existing property in Owens Cross Roads.
This new center will help them care for more animals and save more lives.
The center will now be able to house up to 320 puppies. They’ll also be able to make more weekly transports, increasing how many lives they’re able to save.
The HSRC will be used to care for their adult dogs and cats.
The center will be hosting an event for you to learn more about the addition on March 19th.
