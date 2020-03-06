Florida elderly woman still missing from Glencoe after a year

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - There’s still no sign of an elderly woman from Florida who disappeared from Glencoe one year ago.
83-year-old Virginia Collier was last seen leaving her brother's home on Macon Drive in Glencoe, on her way to visit another brother in Gadsden, on Bellevue Drive.
She was said to be planning to take the “back way” to Lookout Mountain, which would’ve likely taken her along Highway 11. She was said to always avoid interstates, so she likely wouldn’t have taken I-59.
She was last seen driving a dark blue 2019 Kia Optima with a Florida tag, I175 MQ.
Glencoe's police chief says multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted by air and water, with ALEA and Etowah County Sheriff's Office even using their helicopters. The path she usually traveled had a lot of heavily wooded areas.
"Etowah County also has a dive team. During their dive trainings, certain areas that would've been accessible via roadway, to the water, those areas have been checked during dive trainings," Kelly told WBRC.
Kelly says Collier lived in Florida, but drove to Etowah County often to check on the health of her elderly brothers. Hubert Black, who lived in Glencoe, died recently, and his funeral was held a few days ago. Her other brother, Herman "Bud" Black, lives on Bellevue Drive.
Kelly says the Glencoe Police Department is still actively working the case, and even has a flier still posted in the department’s vestibule.
