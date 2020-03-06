EKU, Belmont meet in OVC semis

TEAM LEADERS: Jomaru Brown is averaging 18.6 points to lead the way for the Colonels. Ty Taylor is also a key contributor, putting up 12.4 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 32.4 percent of the 139 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He's also made 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.