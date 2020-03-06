Eighth Annual Community Kite Festival returning to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you seen a professional kite flyer perform before? Well Saturday’s your chance. And the best part, it's free. It's for the eighth annual community kite festival, but the event has much more to it than that.
The mission behind it is to celebrate diversity in our community.
Kites come in all shapes and colors. That's how the event got its name.
The festival, organized by the nonprofit Ashakiran and the city of Huntsville, has a lot to offer.
You can enjoy food trucks, a tent with children’s activities, a bounce house, train and a stage with entertainers. And all of this is free, except if you choose to purchase food.
You are encouraged to bring your own kite from home to fly, but there will be some available for purchase if you forget. And if you want to sharpen your kite flying skills, professionals from the Windy City, Chicago Kite will be there.
On top of all of this fun, dozens of nonprofits from around the area will be there to talk about their services. The bottom line, everyone is welcome.
“We want to attract a diverse crowd. We want people from all walks of life, all religions all ethnicities. And all socioeconomic backgrounds. it's a festival of color and excitement. And four hours of fun and food and free for the whole family,” says festival co-chair Cooper Green.
It’s all happening at the John Hunt Park festival fairgrounds Saturday from 11 to 3.
