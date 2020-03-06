Dry but breezy day ahead of a stellar weekend

Skies are clear this morning as temperatures low to mid 40s, even a few upper 30s, across much of the Valley. Overnight wind turned to the northwest and began to pick up. Where there is lighter wind we are seeing some patchy fog, but overall that is confined to northeast Alabama. We expect a breezy northwest wind today sustained around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or stronger possible as well. That northwest breeze will keep temperatures around 10-degrees cooler than normal into the low to mid 50s. It should be a great afternoon with nothing but sunshine!