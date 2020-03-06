Details on Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade route, registration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You have less than a day to register if you want to be part of the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Huntsville.
Friday is the last day to register to participate in the 43rd annual Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Registration ends at 8 p.m.
As of Friday morning, there were more than 1,700 participants, 102 groups.
They are at a little less than 1.5 miles in length. The parade route itself is 2 miles long.
The parade will be at 11 a.m. March 14 in downtown Huntsville.
See the parade route here.
Click here for details on how to participate.
The official after party is at Straight to Ale immediately following the parade.
There will be a fundraiser Monday at Straight to Ale called Brews to Benefit. A $1 from every pint in the taproom will go to the Irish Society of North Alabama in support of the parade.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.