Coronavirus fears having an effect on social lives

“We are working hand in hand with the Von Braun Center, Huntsville hospitality partners, meeting planners, and local health officials to ensure all conference-related activities are conducted first and foremost with the health and safety of our visitors in mind,” said Judy Ryals, president/CEO of the CVB. “Currently there is no immediate threat that would interrupt the conferences that are scheduled to take place in Huntsville/Madison County, and we look forward to welcoming all of our convention attendees and hosting another year of successful events in the Rocket City.”