Coronavirus fears having an effect on social lives

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, some businesses fear it could have an impact on them.
Andy Ching, owner of Fire Wok Asian Bistro in south Huntsville, says some of his friends across the country are suffering losses amid fears of the coronavirus.
“A lot of people think because the outbreak happened in China, you go to a Chinese restaurant or you go to Chinatown in Chicago or New York, you’ll get the virus. Of course, that’s not the case," said Ching.
He says other Asian-American restaurants in New York, California, Illinois and Washington are seeing less customers as he believes they are being linked to the virus.
Asian-American restaurants across the country report a drop in sales by 30 percent.
Many people around the world as cancelling cruises and avoiding large crowd events like concerts. Fears of the virus have even forced big movie producers, like those of the new ‘Bond’ film, to push back its release date.
Later this month, the city of Huntsville prepares to welcome thousands for conferences.
Ahead of the events, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) wants to reassure visitors that Huntsville is open for business and all conference activities will continue as scheduled. Both the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition, the National Children’s Advocacy Center Symposium on Child Abuse, and others, are planned.
“We are working hand in hand with the Von Braun Center, Huntsville hospitality partners, meeting planners, and local health officials to ensure all conference-related activities are conducted first and foremost with the health and safety of our visitors in mind,” said Judy Ryals, president/CEO of the CVB. “Currently there is no immediate threat that would interrupt the conferences that are scheduled to take place in Huntsville/Madison County, and we look forward to welcoming all of our convention attendees and hosting another year of successful events in the Rocket City.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.