Clear & cold tonight; beautiful weekend ahead

Breezy winds will stick around into the evening and overnight hours with clear skies allowing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 20s. Frost should be fairly limited with the windy conditions this evening.
The weekend forecast looks very nice with sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 50s on Saturday. A few more clouds will move in Saturday evening and this will keep temperatures from bottoming out. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s Sunday morning. Even with a few more clouds, Sunday looks very pleasant with high temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
The work week will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the middle 60s, but rain showers will move in late Monday night. A more active and unsettled pattern is in store for the rest of the week with good chances for rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm in the 60s and 70s.
The long-term temperature outlook for mid-March is trending on the warmer side.
