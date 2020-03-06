Chattanooga, UNCG meet in SoCon quarters

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have collectively accounted for 46 percent of UNC Greensboro's scoring this season and 51 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Chattanooga, Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste and Rod Johnson have combined to account for 65 percent of all Chattanooga scoring, including 73 percent of the team's points over its last five games.