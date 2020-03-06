ADPH now testing for COVID-19 at state lab

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says its state laboratory began testing for novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Thursday, the day after it was confirmed two Jacksonville State University students came in contact with a Coronavirus patient in Georgia.
The ADPH’s Bureau of Clinical Laboratories started conducting SARS-CoV-2 testing Thursday. Doctors are required to call ADPH if a patient meets the criteria for COVID-19 infection.
“While the risk of this new Coronavirus disease remains low in Alabama, we have been working diligently to prepare for any cases that may occur," said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. "We are providing education about our recommendations in coordination with other groups.”
While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama at this point, the illness has been confirmed in the surrounding states of Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, as well as in states across the country. At least a dozen people in the U.S. have died from the illness and as many as 3,000 worldwide.
Gov. Kay Ivey has formed a Coronavirus Task Force as a precautionary measure.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, runny nose, dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and body aches, which are all symptoms of the common flu virus. If you have these symptoms, it is possibly the common cold or a common strain of the flu. If you are experiencing symptoms, you should call your primary care physician or an urgent care facility first. Do not visit an ER or urgent care before calling.
ADPH says it continues to work with the CDC and other agencies to provide guidance regarding COVID-19 as more is learned. It’s urging residents to follow recommendations that could stem the disease’s spread.
- Wash hands with soap and water
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home when sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
