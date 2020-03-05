UMCOR-Disaster Warehouse in Decatur helping those impacted by Tennessee tornadoes

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Massive destruction was left from the tornado that leveled homes and businesses across communities in middle Tennessee.
“It’s overwhelming. I mean words just don’t describe it. You know you think about you it, you can rebuild a business or a house but you can’t bring back the lives that were lost,” said Greg Taylor, a Cookeville resident impacted by the tornado.
His business had minor damage, but he drove two hours to UMCOR-United Methodist Committee on Relief Disaster Warehouse in Decatur to pick up roofing supplies, tarps and tornado buckets to help people who are now left with nothing.
“This place is great. We heard about them through our Methodist church and we come up here periodically and do some volunteer work with them and this is what it’s all about,” said Taylor.
UMCOR-Disaster Warehouse in Decatur was created in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina to help with disaster relief efforts.
Since then, the warehouse has grown to 20,000 square feet and houses donated products.
“The importance of the warehouse being in this location is when we have a natural disaster in the Southeast, particularly in north Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee or North Georgia. We have resources we can make available immediately afterwards,” said Cindy Standlin, interim warehouse manager.
Taylor was able to fill up his trailer with supplies such from UMCOR but said it will be a long road to recovery for people in Tennessee.
“It’s going to be months if not years to rebuild the community, it’s just that devastating,” said Taylor.
Currently, more than a dozen people are still missing in Tennessee.
