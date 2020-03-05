Trending dry, sunshine with warmer temperatures this weekend

A warm up comes through the weekend. Not only will the weather stay dry through Saturday and Sunday, but it will also be sunny as high pressure takes over. Highs peak into the upper 50s Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday. The wind direction shifts southerly Sunday, moving moisture back into the area. Rain chances return with scattered showers possible through the next work week. Temperatures stay on the warm side, peaking into the upper 60s most days.