Trending dry, sunshine with warmer temperatures this weekend

After a rainy and gloomy start to the day, the rain is gone and sunshine has been seen as the clouds loosened its grip earlier this afternoon. The sky will continue to clear through the evening. A cold front tracks through tonight and will provide drier and slightly cooler air. Overnight lows will be cold, falling into the upper 30s.
After the rain today, the area will have a nice dry trend through the weekend. The dry air from tonight's cold front will push out any clouds from today. Sunshine will be a welcomed change for the end of the work week. Highs will be a tad below average, in the mid 50s.
A warm up comes through the weekend. Not only will the weather stay dry through Saturday and Sunday, but it will also be sunny as high pressure takes over. Highs peak into the upper 50s Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday. The wind direction shifts southerly Sunday, moving moisture back into the area. Rain chances return with scattered showers possible through the next work week. Temperatures stay on the warm side, peaking into the upper 60s most days.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.