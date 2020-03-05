Three local anglers to compete in 50th Bassmaster Classic in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scott Canterbury has fished Lake Guntersville dozens of times, but on Friday when he hits the water for the Bassmaster Classic, he knows it’ll be emotional.
“We dream of this as a little kid growing up, so it’s special. I don’t want to get emotional but..." said professional angler of the Bassmaster Elite Series Scott Canterbury.
The Odenville native, who won Bassmaster Angler of the year last year, will fish in his first-ever Bassmaster Classic this weekend along with Montevallo native Clent Davis.
“It’s been a lifelong dream. You know, for me to be fishing my first one, coming from right down the road in Montevallo, it’s a dream come true," said Clent Davis.
Ashville native Matt Herrin will fish in his eighth Classic. He’s hoping his knowledge of Lake Guntersville will pay off in the end.
“I know what the seasonal patterns are, I know what the history is and there’s certain areas that are going to produce those fish that are capable of winning the tournament, you just have to find them," said Herren.
The Bassmaster Classic is considered the Super Bowl of bass fishing and these three local anglers hope to make Alabama proud.
The tournament will be held at Lake Guntersville with the weigh-in taking place at the BJCC in Birmingham.
