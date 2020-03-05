50th Bassmaster Classic launches Friday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Super Bowl of fishing lands at Lake Guntersville’s Civitan Park on Friday.
The Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk hosts some of the world’s best anglers competing for a total of $1 million. The three day competition wraps up following Sunday afternoon’s final weigh in at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center with the winner taking home $300,000.
Daily boat takeoffs begin at 7 a.m. each day.
Friday is Military Appreciation Day and Saturday is First Responder Appreciation Day. B.A.S.S staff member’s will hand out 100 free hats per day to those with valid military and first responder IDs.
