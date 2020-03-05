Suspect identified in multicounty chase where shots were fired

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and charges from a vehicle pursuit earlier this week.
Investigators say Monday’s pursuit started in Etowah County with several Etowah County agencies joining the chase. The pursuit entered DeKalb County at approximately 10 p.m. on Interstate 59, traveling northbound to the Fort Payne city limits.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle exited at the 218 exit and officers attempted to stop it on the exit ramp. Shots were fired.
Investigators say the vehicle then went in the wrong direction on Glenn Boulevard, then entered the southbound on-ramp of I-59 where officers were able to stop the driver from getting back on the interstate.
Juan Becerra Jr., 39, of Southside was apprehended at the scene. Due to injuries, he was transported to Huntsville Hospital. He was released the same night and booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center.
Becerra was charged with first-degree attempted assault, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office says Becerra went before a district judge Wednesday afternoon, and his bond was set at $150,000 cash.
The investigation has been handed over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency because shots were fired.
“This incident highlights how dangerous these chases can be. Our agency is committed to stopping them when they enter our jurisdiction so that innocent drivers and pedestrians are not injured,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
"We are very thankful no member of the public or law enforcement officers were injured. As is standard procedure when a shooting occurs, the investigation of the shooting has been handed over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to ensure fairness and transparency,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.