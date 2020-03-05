Showers this morning then dryer for the weekend

It is another day in 2020 that we have rain moving across the Valley.
Rain is moving through the Tennessee Valley this morning and we have more on the way through the middle of the day today. The heaviest of the rain has stayed to our south the last two days and should remain that way today. However, some steadier showers are possible as we move through the morning today. Rainfall will be most impactful for those that live to the south of the Tennessee River and into northeast Alabama. The heaviest of the rain will likely last through the morning before clearing out by the early afternoon.
Overnight we will see a cold front pass through and that will bring in a colder and drier airmass to end the week. That means we will see plenty of sunshine for Friday, but it will also bring a breezy northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. That will keep our temperatures into the 50s. Overnight will drop near freezing Friday into Saturday. From there we have a perfect weekend with sunshine and temperatures near or just above normal! Rain does return for early next week and will stick around most of the week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
