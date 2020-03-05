Showers this morning then dryer for the weekend

Rain is moving through the Tennessee Valley this morning and we have more on the way through the middle of the day today. The heaviest of the rain has stayed to our south the last two days and should remain that way today. However, some steadier showers are possible as we move through the morning today. Rainfall will be most impactful for those that live to the south of the Tennessee River and into northeast Alabama. The heaviest of the rain will likely last through the morning before clearing out by the early afternoon.