Nathaniel Woods to be executed for Birmingham police officer deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) -Thursday night Alabama is planning on ending the life of a condemned prisoner. It will be the state’s first execution in 2020. But lawyers representing him are hoping the governor steps in and puts a stop to the injection.
It will be 16 years this June when three Birmingham police officer were shot and killed.
Nathanial Woods was arrested and convicted. Kerry Fisher says he was the one who shot the gun.
But, under Alabama law, it doesn't matter who actually fired the shots.
In this case, the prosecution said Woods was a mastermind and plotted to help kill the officers.
WAFF 48 spoke with one of Wood’s attorneys, Lauren Faranio.
She tells us there is no evidence of a plot. Fariano says the state appointed lawyers Wood had failed him. She says the state offered Woods a plea deal, which they rejected because they were under the impression Woods wasn’t eligible for the death penalty.
The attorney general denies a plea deal was ever offered.
Tuesday Fariano presented 60 page report to the governors council. She says she hopes the governor puts a stop to this.
“We find it repulsive that people are committing violent acts and murdering police officers. It’s horrible. The problem is I think that Steve Marshall has used that wave of violence as an excuse to execute in innocent man. Until they stick a needle in his arm, there is a chance to save him and we will hold on to that hope. And we will keep pushing and make sure this case gets the attention it deserves,” Fariano said.
Wood’s execution is scheduled for 6 Thursday night.
