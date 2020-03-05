Mask testing, disease prevention training being held in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A training session on Friday in Florence will focus on disease prevention and personal protective equipment for local first responders.
Shoals Ambulance will host the training. They’ll also present the latest updates on current and potential infectious diseases, including Coronavirus and Hepatitis A.
One of the main goals of the session is train emergency workers on how they can best protect themselves from diseases in the field.
Everyone who attends the training class will be given an N95 mask. They’ll test it by wearing the mask , along with a hood, and filling it with a test solution. If done properly, the individual shouldn’t be able to taste the solution.
“We’re getting ahead of this by training to the best of our ability. We have to ask the right questions when a call comes in and be prepared when we get there. It’s nothing new for us, just a good reinforcement of the training we already do. This is to train those who don’t train as often as we do.” says Blake Hargett, operations manager for Shoals Ambulance.
Out of caution, the organization has also bought extra masks for any potential outbreaks they may run into.
Alabama does not have any confirmed Coronavirus cases at this time.
The training session is at 6 p.m. at UNA’s East Campus.
First responders interested in attending the training must RSVP by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
