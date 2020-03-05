Lauderdale County man sentenced to work release after deadly ATV crash

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the victim’s mother - Lori Newton - was in court and told the judge how the crash has impacted her life. “The night Jackson lost his life, I lost mine too,” Newton said. “I don’t know that I will ever feel true joy again.” Later in the hearing, Johnson turned to Newton’s family and said he is “full of sorrow and regret” over the wreck and takes responsibility for it. Gary Newton - the victim’s father - was more blunt about Johnson. “I feel like he’s just trying to get out of it,” he said. “I hope at some time in my life I feel otherwise.”