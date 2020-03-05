Lauderdale County man sentenced to work release after deadly ATV crash

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Lexington has been sentenced to two years in a work-release program after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide.
Prosecutors say Ryan Johnson was driving an ATV while impaired on September 16, 2017 when it crashed and killed a rider named Jackson Newton. Johnson was originally charged with manslaughter and assault before the plea deal.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the victim’s mother - Lori Newton - was in court and told the judge how the crash has impacted her life. “The night Jackson lost his life, I lost mine too,” Newton said. “I don’t know that I will ever feel true joy again.” Later in the hearing, Johnson turned to Newton’s family and said he is “full of sorrow and regret” over the wreck and takes responsibility for it. Gary Newton - the victim’s father - was more blunt about Johnson. “I feel like he’s just trying to get out of it,” he said. “I hope at some time in my life I feel otherwise.”
The sentence means Johnson will avoid prison and keep his normal job, but he must report for work release each evening.
