Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Amid tornado devastation, surviving homes beacons of hope
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the Tennessee community hardest hit by devastating tornadoes, the few houses still standing have become beacons of hope. One of those belongs to Amy and Darrell Jennings. The Jennings have welcomed friends and neighbors into their house in Putnam County and are trying to help survivors recover some of their belongings from the rubble. A tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through the county early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. The tornado was one of at least two that swept through the state Tuesday, killing at least 24 people all together.
ELECTION 2020-BLACK VOTERS
Black voters power Biden's Super Tuesday success
DETROIT (AP) — Black voters propelled Joe Biden to huge victories in the South on Super Tuesday, giving his campaign a momentous boost and cementing his front-runner status in the race. According to AP VoteCast surveys across eight Super Tuesday states, black voters strongly aligned behind Biden over other candidates. In Alabama, where African American voters made up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate, roughly 7 in 10 supported the former vice president. That support held across ages and gender. Activists say Biden's success is a reminder that the path to victory in the Democratic contest runs straight through their communities.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE-DRIVERS LICENSES
Mobile units to help Tennessee tornado victims with new IDs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two mobile units have been deployed to help residents who lost state driver's licenses or photo identification in severe storms that ravaged Tennessee counties this week. Tennessee's Department of Safety and Homeland Security said Wednesday that mobile units that can issue duplicate licenses or photo IDs have been sent to Nashville in Davidson County and Cookeville in Putnam County. Officials say fees for duplicate or photo identification licenses will be waived. Meanwhile, Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has set up a facility at Centennial SportsPlex in Nashville to answer questions about insurance policies and storm coverage.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor creates coronavirus task force
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee has activated a task force to coordinate the state's efforts to prevent and treat coronavirus. The move comes after Tennessee's top officials recently warned the state will likely soon see its cases of COVID-19 as the disease continues to spread. To date, no one in Tennessee has tested positive for coronavirus. Lee's office said Wednesday the task force will oversee precautionary measures, resource allocation, emergency response plans should the need arise.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Cellphone alerts helped Tennessee couple escape to basement
BAXTER, Tenn. (AP) — A search continued Wednesday for survivors of deadly tornadoes in Tennessee, where 24 people were killed and others remain missing. Gov. Bill Lee declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts Wednesday. The twisters struck after midnight Tuesday, tearing apart more than 140 buildings and burying some people in the rubble as they slept. People across Nashville were awakened by outdoor sirens warning of the tornado danger, but such warning systems don't exist in some rural areas. Some survivors credit alerts that blared from their cellphones for saving their lives.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-CONCERNS-TENNESSEE
Official: Nashville voters turned out in tornado's aftermath
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An elections administrator in the Tennessee county that includes Nashville is praising voters for turning out on Super Tuesday despite tornado damage to voting locations and roads. More than a dozen voting locations in one county were closed after a tornado swept through Nashville and surrounding areas early Tuesday. Voters navigated road debris and street closures to reach precincts that were not damaged to cast ballots in the presidential primary election. Polls in another county opened at 8 a.m., an hour later than originally planned. Campaigns for four Democratic presidential candidates successfully sued to keep polls open late. The suit was dismissed Wednesday.