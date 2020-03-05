Jackson County deputy shortage continues in lieu of higher-paying jobs

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Back in January, we told that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in need of more deputies, and now they are still seeing more deputies leave for higher-paying jobs.
“This weekend was the last day for a senior narcotics investigator and he is leaving to take a state job for more money,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.
Harnen said several deputies are interviewing for higher-paying jobs with other agencies.
“You know we feel like we’ve got some very good deputies. We hire good quality people as deputies and it’s sad that we are becoming a training center for other agencies that pay more,” said Harnen.
The starting pay for a deputy at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is $15.04 an hour. When they graduate from the academy, they get a 50 cent-raise immediately and another 50 cents the next year.
There is no guarantee of additional raises after that.
Additionally, deputies are required to go through four to five months of training before they can work alone in the county.
“Obviously, we have to prioritize things that are just a report or things that have already been committed or just being reported. We will have to push those off and get to it when we can. If something is in progress, a domestic or fight, we will handle that first,” said Harnen.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will have to keep that plan until they get the money to keep deputies on staff.
State law requires each deputy to sign a two-year contract.
