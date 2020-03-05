Huntsville, Decatur hospitals limiting visitations among illness concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both Huntsville Hospital and Decatur Morgan Hospital have made temporary changes to their visitation policies.
Effective immediately, no more than two visitors will be allowed in patient rooms at a time. This applies to Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and Madison Hospital, as well as Decatur Morgan.
Both systems ask people who have a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat to not visit the hospitals or hospital-affiliated clinics unless you are seeking health care.
In addition, the hospitals ask that children under 16 not visit patients, even when accompanied by adults. Exceptions will be made for extraordinary circumstances.
Also, each visitor is required to sanitize his or her hands when entering the hospital, and when entering and exiting patient rooms.
Huntsville Hospital is also temporarily suspending student job shadowing programs.
For the most up to date coronavirus information and resources, please call the Alabama Department of Public Health at 334-206-5347 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
