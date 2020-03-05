Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Jackson scored 19 points and the Memphis Grizzlies ran away from the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of a 118-79 blowout in a matchup of teams trying to maintain playoff position. Tyus Jones added 18 points for Memphis, which extended its winning streak to three games. Ja Morant scored 15. Taurean Prince had 15 points for Brooklyn.
UNDATED (AP) — Memphis' NCAA case involving the recruitment of star basketball player James Wiseman will be handled by the association's new independent investigation arm. The NCAA announced the school's request to have the infraction case resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process had been granted. The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games early this season because the former five-star recruit's family received $11,500 from Memphis coach Penny Hardaway to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart tweeted “there will be consequences” for a Wildcats fan shown in a couple of videos yelling a racial slur at a Tennessee fan near the end of the Volunteers' upset of the No. 6 Wildcats. Ethan Williams tweeted a video of himself yelling at Kentucky fans as they left Rupp Arena during the Vols' 81-73 victory. Williams' video and another show a woman, who identified herself as Ashley Lyles to Lexington TV station WLEX, yelling the slur as she left. Lyles apologized in a statement released by the TV station in which she called her reaction “unacceptable, period.”
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Unique Thompson and Daisa Alexander powered a 17-2 fourth-quarter run and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 77-67 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Thompson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Alexander scored 19 and had nine assists. Erin Howard added 15 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, for Auburn. The No. 13 seed Tigers play No. 5 seed and 25th-ranked Arkansas in the second round. Koi Love scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Vanderbilt. The freshman added seven rebounds and a season-high tying seven assists.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Retirement did not last long for former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard, who will play for the United Soccer League team that he co-owns. The 40-year-old former Everton standout announced Wednesday that he will be on the field this season for Memphis in the second-tier USL League Championship, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. He retired last October at the end of the MLS season, his last with the Colorado Rapids. In addition to being a non-controlling owner, Howard already was sporting director.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Breeders' Cup is increasing purses for three of its races, including a $1 million boost that will make the signature Classic worth $7 million starting with this year's event at Keeneland. The Turf will get a $2 million boost to $6 million and the Dirt Mile will be boosted by $1 million to be worth $2 million. Runners will be paid down to the 10th finishing position from the current eighth position. The increases bring the total purses and awards for the two-day event to $35 million. It will be held on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.