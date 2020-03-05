Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Retirement did not last long for former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard, who will play for the United Soccer League team that he co-owns. The 40-year-old former Everton standout announced Wednesday that he will be on the field this season for Memphis in the second-tier USL League Championship, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. He retired last October at the end of the MLS season, his last with the Colorado Rapids. In addition to being a non-controlling owner, Howard already was sporting director.