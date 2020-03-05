EKU faces Tennessee St. in OVC quarters

STEPPING UP: Jomaru Brown has averaged 18.8 points to lead the way for the Colonels. Ty Taylor is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 12.5 points per game. The Tigers are led by Wesley Harris, who is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 38.3 percent of the 107 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over his last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.