East Nashville, Mt. Juliet residents work through second day of tornado recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Day two of tornado recovery in middle Tennessee saw thousands of people pitching in to help clean up communities across the area.
In east Nashville, volunteers met just a block from where homes and businesses had been heavily damaged to figure out what areas needed the most help.
Volunteer leader directed others to the areas most in need of clean up, had people assembling sack lunches and helped collect donations.
Colleen Cummings was helping sign people in and direct them where to go. She lives about a block from where the tornado hit, she considers herself very lucky and knows she needs to help anyway she can.
“There’s a a lot of work to be done, there’s a moment to take it in but then really what you need to think about is, ‘What am I seeing and what can I do?’" said Cummings. "And once you figure out the what you can do, it’s your job to get it done.”
Through two days, Cumming said they had signed in more than a thousand volunteers and made more than a thousand sack lunches.
Blocks from where Cummings and others worked, a one hundred-year-old house had what used to be the roof of a pizza shop in the front lawn and another piece of the roof curled around the side of the building.
The building serves as a home and flower shop for a family and is about a block from the pizza shop the roof came from..
The woman who said she lives and works their said she and her family rode out the storm in their basement. They are all okay, but are now working to relocate and find a new place to stay.
In Mt. Juliet, a similar work station was set up at a local church. Volunteers their collected food and sent people across the community to help with the clean up effort.
Volunteers there said the tornado came perpendicular to Mt Juliet Rd., first hitting West Wilson Middle School, then going over the road before continuing it’s path of destruction into several homes and businesses.
Kenneth Smith worked all day to help people clean up, he said he was one of hundreds to pitch in their time to help their neighbors.
“We go to each person and see what they need,” Smith said. “Whether that’s a shoulder to cry on or help cleaning the yard.”
Smith said one of the big issues in Mt. Juliet is the traffic. He said it took him an hour to get to a place that would have usually been a 10 minute drive. He said this was causing delays in getting volunteers, food and other supplies to the places they needed to be.
Smith said throughout the day he talked to a lot of people with a lot of very sad stories, one in particular stuck out to him.
“I spoke to one lady from Philadelphia, she just closed on her house the day before yesterday and she hadn’t even moved in and the tornado leveled it,” Smith said.
Smith said they will continue to work day in and day out as this community recovers.
On the other side of Mt. Juliet Rd, several homes and businesses were left with heavy damage. Volunteers worked all day outside of these buildings to begin picking up.
Dr. David Gnewikow used to operate Advanced Hearing Solutions along Mt. Juliet Rd., now the building his business was in is beyond repair.
Gnewikow spent his Wednesday looking for a new location. While he looked his friends and family started to pick up what the tornado had ripped apart.
“It’s been amazing,” Gnewikow said. “I have turned down more help than is here. I have literally turned down 100 people who have tried to come out and help me. One of my buddies was out here yesterday and was out here working, he didn’t even call, just showed up and started working. That’s the kind of friends I’ve got. I’m really lucky.”
At the end of the day, Gnewikow said he sees the bigger picture.
“It’s hard but it’s just stuff, man, it’s just stuff," he said. “We’ll rebuild and I’ve got what’s important is standing behind this, my family and my friends. We’ll rebuild.”
Mt. Juliet is under a 6 p.m. curfew, so most volunteers headed home when it got dark. Gnewikow said he’s going to go home and try and get some sleep, before coming back Thursday to continue the work.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.