Diversicare Healthcare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (DVCR) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 22 cents per share.
The long-term care services provider posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $36.1 million, or $5.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $475 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.22. A year ago, they were trading at $3.73.
