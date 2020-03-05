Discovery Middle School receives safety award; school resource officer honored

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s been a little over 10 years since a terrible tragedy shook a north Alabama middle school. But Thursday that same school is being recognized for its safety plans.
The attorney general came to Discovery Middle School Thursday morning to present them with the 2019 safe school award for district 8.
Attorney general Steve Marshall says they received the most applicants last year ever in the history of the award. So the honor is especially significant.
"The fact that he made that commitment is one of the reasons why discovery middle school is one of the shining stars in the state,” Marshall said.
Attorney General Steve Marshall says Discovery Middle School is a standout for school safety.
"This is one of the best of the best in the state. They have a remarkably detailed plan, they train and drill on. They have a faculty that embraces a culture of school safety,” Marshall said.
And he says school resource officer Sam Scott plays an important role in the school’s success.
"I’ve traveled the state and given these awards probably to 40 plus schools in my tenure as attorney general. Never have I seen as enthusiastic a reception for a school resource officer as I saw here today,” Marshall said.
It’s undeniable. The reaction from the students shows Sam is loved.
"It was an honor. It was a real honor. I never really expected to have that honor,” Officer Scott said.
Principal Kim Stewart says it’s all due to the amount of care he shows for the students.
"He has a personal or interpersonal relationship with our kids and I think that’s probably the most important thing that stands out about Officer Scott. He builds relationships with people,” Stewart said. "I call them all my grandkids. And a lot of them call me grandad. Some call me uncle,” Scott said.
