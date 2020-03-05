Decatur City crews fill large sinkhole at senior living complex

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - City workers filling a large sinkhole in Decatur made an interesting discovery on Wednesday.
Street and Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry tells our news partners at the Decatur Daily that they found what looked like a small, flattened building in the rubble and that’s likely what caused the hole in the first place.
The hole developed at a senior living complex’s main entrance off LaFayette Street last month. It kept growing over the next several days. Eventually, crews say they dug out more than 520 square feet before they were confident they’d filled the entire hole.Workers filled the hole with multiple layers of rock and plan to continue work Thursday.
