1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Dale County

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Dale County after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit early Thursday morning.
According to Chief Deputy Mason Bynum with the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began around 12:20 a.m. when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Main Street in Ariton. During the stop, the deputy tried to take the driver into custody for an outstanding felony warrant, but the driver refused, and a pursuit began.
Bynum says the pursuit ended near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 123 when the driver lost control of his vehicle. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver pulled out a gun and the deputy engaged with the driver using deadly force.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Bynum said. The State Bureau of Investigations has been asked to take over the investigation.
Bynum says the deputy involved has been placed on administration leave per policy, pending the completion of the investigation.
SBI is expected to release the name of the suspect after the family has been notified.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.