Crime Stoppers: Man robs Huntsville store while pretending to shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police hope you’ll recognize a suspect they say robbed a store at gunpoint.
Police say on Jan. 23, the suspect went into It’s Fashion at 6140 University Dr. Police say he acted as though he was buying several items, but after getting the attention from the sales clerk behind the register, he pulled a gun and demanded money from the register. He got the money from the register and took off.
The offender had black and blonde dreadlocks pulled up in the back. He was last seen wearing camouflage trousers and a gray hoodie.
If you recognize him, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
