Coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee, Georgia

(WAFF) - Coronavirus is officially moving closer to Alabama. Thursday morning, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the first confirmed case in the state.
That, just days after Georgia’s governor announced a father-son duo contracted the virus in the Peach State.
The Tennessee patient tested positive for the virus Wednesday in Williamson County, that is about 90 minutes away from Huntsville. The patient is quarantined at home and now investigators are trying to determine if anyone else has been in contact.
In just three days, three confirmed cases of coronavirus have moved into Alabama's surrounding states. Most recently, our neighbors in Tennessee. “We feel very prepared as a state. We began before cases ever began to arrive in the states,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.
There are two cases in Georgia. The latest is a 44-year-old man from middle Tennessee. Authorities said he didn’t travel abroad but did travel throughout the United States. “He is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms. His household contacts are quarantined. They are at home and currently in the process of being monitored and tested for COVID-19,” said the Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy.
As of Thursday, there are still no confirmed cases in Alabama. “The risk still in Alabama remains low, we do not have any positive test at this point of time, but we are at a heightened level of awareness to ensure if our citizens need to be tested we are going to facilitate that testing,” said Assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers.
However, with cases popping up in Georgia and now Tennessee, Alabama state health officials are gearing up ready for the virus if it does spread into our state. “We don’t just have a committee of one, we have an emergency preparedness team for north Alabama.”
The CDC has strict guidelines about testing for coronavirus. So far, an estimated 10 people have also been tested in Tennessee. Fifteen people have been tested in Georgia.
