Clements softball team honors Addie Baker

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Clements High School softball team is honoring a fallen teammate this season.
Addie Baker was killed in an ATV crash last August. Last weekend, the Colts wore red hair bows with “AB” and “#12,” Baker’s number last season during their home opener.
Baker was on the JV team last year as an 8th grader and had made the varsity team as an incoming freshman.
“We had planned that our first home game we were going to honor her and celebrate her life,” coach Wendy Gordon said. “It was a very emotional game for our kids because that just kind of brought back everything with Addie. She meant a lot to both the junior varsity and varsity players.”
A plaque honoring Baker was also revealed that will stay attached to the Clements dugout this season. Gordon announced Baker’s No. 12 will be retired at the varsity level for the next four years.
