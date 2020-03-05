Candidates weigh in on Madison County Commission District 6 runoff

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Voters in Madison County have narrowed down the playing field for the District 6 commission seat to incumbent JesHenry Malone and newcomer Violet Edwards. The pair will now head to a runoff election March 31.
Malone was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to complete the late Bob Harrison’s term in 2018. Harrison died in 2017.
“I feel energized. We are fortunate that we are in the position that we’re in...vote count total-wise," said Malone. “This gives us a few extra weeks to knock on some doors we didn’t get a chance to knock on.”
In the next few weeks, he says his campaign is all about strategy to see what may not have connected with all voters.
Violet Edwards plans to run on her “everyday citizen” platform -- the people fighting for the people.
“I got those 3,000 votes - one vote at a time. It was getting out and meeting people," said Edwards. “I woke up, fed up. I’m a mother who had big ideas and was like I want better for my community. I looked at my resume and said, ‘This is something I can plug back into my people.’ So, I decided to run.”
Both candidates say their focus is on infrastructure, economic and business development, and jobs.
Edwards says she values her experience as a community worker -- volunteering with various organizations in the County.
Malone credits the cleanup he’s spearheaded in the district since his appointment. He adds to that building the first road in the district in more than 20 years.
Again, the runoff is Tuesday, March 31. No Republican is on the ticket.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.