Wet through tomorrow, dry and nice at the end of the week

The Tennessee Valley will continue to receive showers during the second half of the day. Rain continues through the night into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s. Instability is low so no thunder should be heard. Wet weather sticks around through the first half of the day, then conditions dry through the afternoon.
A cold front will slide through the Tennessee Valley late Thursday. Drier air will filter in behind the front and sunshine will be abundant Friday.
The sunshine rolls into the weekend with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s. Next week will feel Spring-like with highs mostly in the 60s. Rain returns at the beginning of the workweek
