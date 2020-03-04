Timeline for U.S. 231 repairs to be announced in coming days

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A solution for repairing a damaged section of Highway 231, and a timeline for the fix, could be announced within a week.
Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said his department is “no more than a few days away” from announcing a plan for fixing the broken stretch of road in Morgan County.
Massive cracks appeared in the road in February following flooding in the area.
Burkett says a timeline for the fix will be made public when plans for the repair are announced. ALDOT crews, along with help from employees from Auburn University, have identified a slip plane around fifty feet below the surface. The area in question impacts close to 1,000 feet of U.S. 231.
