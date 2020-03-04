Timeline for U.S. 231 repairs to be announced in coming days

Highway 231 near Lacey’s Spring remains closed after a massive crack appeared in the road because of heavy rainfall. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 4, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 2:26 PM

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A solution for repairing a damaged section of Highway 231, and a timeline for the fix, could be announced within a week.

Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said his department is “no more than a few days away” from announcing a plan for fixing the broken stretch of road in Morgan County.

Massive cracks appeared in the road in February following flooding in the area.

Burkett says a timeline for the fix will be made public when plans for the repair are announced. ALDOT crews, along with help from employees from Auburn University, have identified a slip plane around fifty feet below the surface. The area in question impacts close to 1,000 feet of U.S. 231.

