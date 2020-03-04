North Alabama Foster Closet needs new space by end of the month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The clock’s ticking for a local nonprofit; the North Alabama Foster Closet has until the end of the month to find a new space.
The foster closet has been using the back part of a building off Highway 72 for three and a half years. When they first moved in, Willowbrook Church let them use the space. Then, Glory Fire International moved in.
We talked with the pastor for Glory Fire International and he tells us they were happy to let the foster closet stay rent free, but now that church is moving out too.
Pastor Brian also says the building has been for sale for awhile, which has made it difficult for the church.
North Alabama Foster closet volunteer Stephanie Metzger tells us last week they found out they have until the end of the month to clear out.
The foster closet is completely volunteer run and gets the majority of its supplies from donations. Volunteers say they serve about 25 families a week and have helped well over 1,000 children.
The group has a potential space to move into this summer, but they are desperately looking for a space, even if temporary to move into before then.
“Knowing that this resource is used by so many families in north Alabama and the surrounding areas, it's imperative that we find a permanent space. So that these families and these kids can continue to thrive,” says Metzger.
Right now the foster closet is also asking for a temporary hold on donations, as they may not have a space to store it all soon. If you have a space the nonprofit can use, you can reach out to them on Facebook
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.