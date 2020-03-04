Marshall County jail food money bill passes

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An amendment to the way Marshall County jail food funding is used has passed.
Sheriff Phil Sims’ amendment will allow his office to use all leftover jail food money for office business.
Currently, sheriffs in Alabama are only allowed to use 25 percent of their leftover money.
The money will go toward re-entry programs for inmates.
The proposal comes after sheriffs across the state were accused of cutting costs on inmate food for profit.
The vote passed 14,885-3,709.
