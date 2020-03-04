Lipscomb, N. Fla. meet in Atlantic Sun semis

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the Atlantic Sun championship game is ready to be punched as Lipscomb and North Florida are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 22, when Lipscomb made only four 3-pointers on 12 attempts while the Ospreys went 15 for 34 behind the arc on the way to an eight-point victory.