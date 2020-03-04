Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The number of deaths from devastating tornadoes in Tennessee has risen to 24. Gov. Bill Lee announced the increase Tuesday at a news conference with Nashville Mayor John Cooper. Rescuers were searching through shattered neighborhoods for bodies less than a day after the storms ripped across the capital city and other parts of the state as families slept. Authorities say some of the victims died in their beds. The governor declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts. An unspecified number of people were missing.
ELECTION 2020-TENNESSEE PRIMARY
Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Tennessee, a state that woke up on election day to mass tornado damage across Nashville and other parts of the state. The overnight tornadoes resulted in at least 24 dead and shredded more than 140 buildings, including polling places. As a result, some polling sites were moved while some polling sites stayed open later to accommodate the voters trying to cast a ballot amid the debris and destruction. Biden beat out Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Missing toddler's mother denied request for lowered bond
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — A missing child's mother who is accused of lying to authorities has been denied a bond reduction. News outlets report 18-year-old Megan Boswell was in court Monday. A judge ordered her bond to remain at $25,000. An Amber Alert was issued about two weeks ago for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell. However, authorities say the girl hasn't been seen since December. Megan Boswell is accused of giving authorities conflicting accounts about what happened to her daughter. The sheriff's office says that hampered their efforts to find the missing child. Megan Boswell's case has been sent to a grand jury. Her next court date was scheduled for May.
AP-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-CONCERNS-TENNESSEE
Democrats: Judge extends Tennessee voting in storm-hit area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A state Democratic Party spokeswoman says a judge has extended voting hours in a Nashville-area county after four Democratic presidential candidates sued to keep Super Tuesday polls open after tornado damage there. Severe weather damaged more than a dozen voting locations in Davidson County earlier Tuesday. Tennessee Democratic Party spokeswoman Emily Cupples said a judge in the county ruled that polling locations in the county must be kept open until 8 p.m. local time. Two so-called megasites where anyone in the tornado-stricken county can vote will be open until 10 p.m. local time under the judge's ruling.
LEGISLATIVE SESSION-TENNESSEE
Lawmakers move anti-abortion, gun bills amid tornado dig-out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — While Tennessee dug out from deadly tornadoes, lawmakers have moved ahead with votes to advance Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's key priorities to restrict abortion and expand gun rights. The decision to move ahead with legislative business during recovery efforts from storms that killed more than two dozen people drew Democratic criticisms and a defense from Republican leaders. Lawmakers also moved along legislation that would make the Bible the official state book. They also cast an early vote to remove the governor's responsibility to sign proclamations for certain days of recognition. That includes one commemorating former Confederate General and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Texas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Texas' Democratic presidential primary. The state has 228 delegates at stake, the second biggest prize of Super Tuesday. The state, which has long been reliably Republican, is growing increasingly bluer amid a demographics change. Biden held a rally in Dallas on Monday night, where he showcased two of his newest supporters and former rivals, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke. Pete Buttigieg endorsed Biden earlier in the night in Dallas. Biden has also won Massachusetts, Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won California, Utah, Vermont and Colorado.