Judge rules in favor of Morgan County school districts in online sales tax dispute

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge upheld the constitutionality of a local law and ruled that the bulk of online sales tax received by the Morgan County Commission must be disbursed to school districts in the county.
That’s according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
According to the Daily, the judge rejected the County Commission’s argument that the local law, passed by the state legislature was unconstitutional.
The law requires that the majority of online sales tax funding received by the Morgan County Commission should go Morgan County School Districts.
