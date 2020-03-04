Huntsville police searching for runaway teen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are trying to find 16-year-old Savannah Garcia.
She is listed as a runaway. Police say she is not believed to be in any kind of danger. She is known to hang out in the area of Hobbs Island Road and South Memorial Parkway. Her grandmother believes she could also be in the area of Goodman Road.
Savannah is 5 foot 4 inches tall and 114 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, please call investigators at 256-427-7247 or 256-924-9739.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.